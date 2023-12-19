today's howtos
Linuxiac ☛ How to Set Up SSH to Use Two-Factor Authentication
Secure your SSH access like a pro with two-factor authentication (2FA) to protect your remote connections even more effectively.
Own HowTo ☛ How to use USB Stick formatter in GNU/Linux Mint
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use the USB Stick formatter on GNU/Linux Mint.
USB Stick allows you to format your USB, or hdd drives easily without having to use the terminal.
Own HowTo ☛ How to install Node.js 18 in CentOS 8 or 9
Learn how to install Node.js 18 in CentOS 8 or 9 via dnf package manager.
FOSSLinux ☛ How to install and use Googler for command-line web search
Googler is a versatile command line tool that allows you to perform Surveillance Giant Google searches directly from your GNU/Linux terminal. This guide explains how to install Googler and use its features effectively, enhancing your ability to quickly search the web and access information without leaving the command line.
TecMint ☛ How to Install and Configure TFTP Server on Ubuntu and Debian
idroot
ID Root ☛ How To Install TeamViewer on Manjaro
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install TeamViewer on Manjaro. TeamViewer is a powerful software that enables remote access and control of computers over the internet. It’s a versatile tool used for remote troubleshooting, file transfers, desktop sharing, and even online meetings. This article assumes you have at least basic knowledge of …
ID Root ☛ How To Install Pale Moon Browser on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Pale Moon Browser on Debian 12. Pale Moon Browser, an open-source web browser, has been gaining popularity among GNU/Linux users for its speed, efficiency, and customization options.
James G ☛ Advent of Technical Writing: Reviewing the Wolfram Language Documentation
Earlier this year, I was exploring Wolfram Language, a programming language grounded in knowledge. I am fascinated by the "notebook" environment of working, in which you write instructions and receive results from them in an interactive environment, among many other parts of the language. As part of my learning, I referred to the Wolfram Language documentation, which is now one of my favourite examples of well-written technical documentation.
Manuel Matuzović ☛ The road to HTMHell is paved with semantics
HTML semantics is a nice idea, but does it really make a difference? There’s a huge gap between HTML spec’s good intentions and what browsers and screen readers are willing to implement. Writing semantic markup only because the good spec is a spec, and it is good, and it’s a spec is not the worst approach you can take, but it might lead you to HTMHell.
Seth Michael Larson ☛ Mahjong tiles and Unicode variation selectors
It's been a while since I've written about Unicode, so here's a short one about a Unicode feature I recently learned about wrapped inside an opportunity to admire the Mahjong glyphs.
Paul Heinlein ☛ Ceph Hostname Sensitivity
We recently expanded our Ceph cluster at work with six new RHEL 8 storage servers. All the Ceph services run in containers managed by cephadm. I ran into an interesting problem the first time I had to patch and reboot those servers after we had integrated them into the cluster.
The machines I was patching have two 25G interfaces configured in an 802.3ad bond. The bonded interface carries traffic for two VLANs: one is customer facing, the other is internal to the cluster only.