Security and Windows TCO
Security Week ☛ Sandman Cyberespionage Group Linked to China [Ed: Attributing crackers to states is misdirection/distraction from the flaws they're exploiting and which people/companies are responsible for such flaws/bug doors]
A recent emergence on the threat landscape, the Sandman APT appears linked to a Chinese hacking group.
Security Week ☛ SAP Patches Critical Vulnerability in Business Technology Platform
SAP patches multiple vulnerabilities in the Business Technology Platform, including a critical elevation of privilege bug.
Security Week ☛ Adobe Patches 207 Security Bugs in Mega Patch Tuesday Bundle
Adobe warned users on both backdoored Windows and macOS systems about exposure to code execution, memory leaks and denial-of-service security issues.
Federal News Network ☛ FedRAMP draft memo elicits optimism, but more details needed [Ed: Anything labeled "cloud security memo" implies outsourcing (clown computing) and hence a data breach; they do not tackle the real, underlying problem]
Six federal and industry experts praised OMB’s revamped cloud security memo for leaning in on automation and modernizing the Joint Authorization Board concept.
Security Week ☛ Air Force Disciplines 15 as IG Finds That Security Failures Led to Massive Classified Documents Leak
Air Force disciplines 15 personnel as the inspector general finds that security failures led to massive classified documents leak.
Security Week ☛ Flaws in Backup Migration and Elementor WordPress Plugins Allow Remote Code Execution [Ed: WordPress has many thousands of plugins and many are not maintained, unlike WordPress itself]
Critical remote code execution flaws in Backup Migration and Elementor plugins expose WordPress sites to attacks.
Security Week ☛ ICS Patch Tuesday: Electromagnetic Fault Injection, Critical Redis Vulnerability
ICS Patch Tuesday: Siemens and Schneider Electric address dozens of vulnerabilities affecting their industrial products.
Dark Reading ☛ Hacktivists Interrupt UAE TV Streams With a Message About Gaza
The root cause may lie in set-top boxes run by a questionable service provider.
Silicon Angle ☛ Broadcom accelerates VMware transformation by killing off perpetual software licenses [Ed: Proprietary software as a malicious trap. No payment, no security updates.]
Broadcom Inc. is accelerating a plan to strong-arm VMware customers into signing up for subscriptions by killing off older, on-premises perpetual licenses to use the popular virtualization software. New customers will no longer be able to purchase a perpetual license, while existing customers will be prevented from acquiring support and software updates.
IT Jungle ☛ Townsend Security Calls It Quits
After 40 years in business, Townsend Security will cease operations at the end of the month, the company’s principal, Patrick Townsend, announced last week. “It has been my honor to serve you and work with you for these many years, and I know that our security solutions have kept many safe from harm,” he wrote.
Windows TCO
Dark Reading ☛ Attackers Target Microsoft Accounts to Weaponize OAuth Apps [Ed: Well, it is easy to compromise those. Microsoft puts back doors in all the things.]
After compromising Azure and Outlook user accounts, threat actors use malicious apps with high privileges to conduct crypto-mining, phishing, and password spraying.
Security Week ☛ Toyota Germany Says Customer Data Stolen in Ransomware Attack
Toyota Germany is informing customers that their personal data has been stolen in a ransomware attack last month.
Hacker News ☛ Microsoft’s Final 2023 Patch Tuesday: 33 Flaws Fixed, Including 4 Critical
Microsoft released its final set of Patch Tuesday updates for 2023, closing out 33 flaws in its software, making it one of the lightest releases in recent years.
Security Week ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Critical Spoofing and Remote Code Execution Flaws
Microsoft warns of critical spoofing and remote code execution bugs in the backdoored Windows MSHTML Platform and Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Power Platform Connector.
IT Wire ☛ Final Patch Tuesday for 2023 sees Abusive Monopolist Microsoft fix 34 flaws
Security firm Tenable's senior staff research engineer Satnam Narang said of the vulnerabilities patched this month, 11 were rated as Exploitation More Likely according to Microsoft.
SANS ☛ Microsoft Patch Tuesday December 2023, (Tue, Dec 12th)
