Games: GOG, Fortnite, and Steam
GOG Winter Sale live - grab a free copy of Legend of Keepers
GOG have launched their Winter Sale with tons of games discounted, and once again they will be giving away free games with the first being Legend of Keepers: Career of a Dungeon Manager.
Fortnite on Linux / Steam Deck? Not until 'tens of millions of users'
Hoping at some point to play Fortnite on Linux / Steam Deck without the use of Cloud Gaming services? Well, it's probably quite some time away, if ever.
Some fresh Steam Deck Verified games to jump into for December 13th
As time ticks on, more and more games go through Steam Deck Verified to check compatibility. Here's a fresh list of games to check out to stock up for the Winter.
Valve upgrades the Steam Workshop, plus various Steam Deck improvements in new Beta
Steam Desktop and Steam Deck have a fresh Beta release out that overhauls some parts of the Steam Workshop. Plus there's some fixes for Linux and Steam Deck too.