today's howtos
-
FOSSLife ☛ DNS Basics: Hostname Resolution
When you access a website, you type a URL that contains a hostname, for example www.linux‑magazine.com. The browser will then contact the web server that hosts the website, which normally means it will try to establish an HTTPS connection to the HTTPS port (443) on that machine. Before it can contact www.linux‑magazine.com, the operating system first needs to resolve that name to an IP address: the Internet Protocol (IP) uses numeric addresses, either IPv4 or IPv6./blockquote>
-
FOSSLinux ☛ Test your Ubuntu knowledge: Take our fun and challenging quiz!
Are you a GNU/Linux enthusiast, a seasoned Ubuntu user, or just someone who loves diving into the world of operating systems? It's time to put your knowledge to the test! Whether you're a command line conqueror, a GUI guru, or just starting your journey in the vast universe of Ubuntu, our quiz promises fun and challenges at every turn.
From the basics of what makes Ubuntu unique to the nitty-gritty of command lines and configurations, we've got questions that will tickle your brain cells and maybe even teach you a thing or two. So, are you ready to showcase your Ubuntu prowess and claim your spot as an Ubuntu aficionado?
-
Peter 'CzP' Czanik ☛ Peter Czanik: Syslog-ng can now do a full configuration check
One of the most frequent syslog-ng feature requests is now resolved. Welcome the –check-startup option, allowing you to check the syntax and also spot spelling mistakes!