Performance is one of the big reasons to use Rust. It's not a magic wand for performance, it just gives you the control to eke out whatever performance you need. So if your program is still slow, how do you fix that?

Profiling your program is one of the best options for figuring out why it's slow and where you need to focus your improvement. Without profiling, you're guessing blindly at where the problem may lie. With a profile, you can see where most of the time is spent and focus your efforts.

There are a few ways to profile Rust programs, but my favorite is flamegraph (also called cargo-flamegraph). It's a wonderful tool that wraps around the standard profilers perf (on Linux) and dtrace (on MacOS).