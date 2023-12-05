Mozilla/Tor Project News
Tor ☛ Amnesty International now available as .onion
Today, we welcome the latest addition to our growing onion services community: Amnesty International, the international human rights non-profit, is launching their website as a .onion site: amnestyl337aduwuvpf57irfl54ggtnuera45ygcxzuftwxjvvmpuzqd.onion
Many countries use censorship systems to block access to human rights resources, including those published by Amnesty International, in a deliberate effort to suppress freedom of information and efforts to hold the powerful to account. Audiences seeking to access those resources on the Amnesty.org website can now do so safely and securely, and bypass such censorship attempts. Visitors can be sure to reach the desired destination through end-to-end authentication while eliminating all metadata associated with their session making it impossible for their identity or internet activity to be tracked. From location hiding to end-to-end encryption, .onion sites are particularly useful at maximizing internet users' privacy and anonymity because they never leave the Tor network.
Tor ☛ Arti 1.1.11 is released: More onion progress
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust. Now we're announcing the latest release, Arti 1.1.11.
Arti 1.1.11 continues work on support for onion services in Arti, and we're even closer than we were last month. We think that the odds are good that our next release will be the one in which they're finally ready for testing by others. You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.
