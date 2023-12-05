Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and Orange Pi
-
Arduino ☛ Analog gauge array helps evaluate compilation efficiency
The device contains an Arduino Mega 2560 board and it receives utilization data through serial from a PC running a custom Rust program. That program uses some resources, but it is trivial compared to everything else. The Arduino employs pulse-width modulation (PWM) to control the positions of the gauge needles. There is also a strip of WS2812B individually addressable RGB LEDs illuminating the gauges, with the colors corresponding to utilization. So high utilization will move a gauge’s needle to the right and cause it to light up red.
-
Hackster ☛ Eben Upton Hints at an RP2040 Successor, Promises a Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 in 2024
Raspberry Pi's Eben Upton has hinted that a successor to the company's wildly popular RP2040 dual-core microcontroller may be on the way — and that the Raspberry Pi Compute Module 5 will launch in 2024, with "a high degree of commonality" with the earlier Compute Module 4.
-
[Old] Hackster ☛ Raspberry Pi 5 Review — Hands-On with the Most Powerful Raspberry Pi Yet
The Raspberry Pi 5 is at once more of the same and something entirely new. It mimics the footprint of its predecessors near-perfectly, and runs the same software — but it delivers a headline-grabbing claim of three times the performance and, for the first time in a mainstream Raspberry Pi model, high-speed PCI Express connectivity to external hardware.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Engaging primary Computing teachers in culturally relevant pedagogy through professional development
We lay out 10 areas of opportunity to help Computing teachers make the subject more relevant and engaging for all learners in their classroom.
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Creating connections at our 2023 Africa partner meetup
For our Cape Town meetup with Global Clubs Partners, we brought together organisations from across Africa to learn and collaborate.
-
Linux Gizmos ☛ Orange Pi SBC adopts Huawei Ascend AI processor
-
Hackaday ☛ Mini Apple IIe Now Fully Functional
Here at Hackaday, we love living in a future with miniaturized versions of our favorite retrocomputers. [James Lewis] has given us another with his fully functional Apple IIe from the Mega II chip.