Games: Zarathustra, Action Roguelikes Bundle, Polychromatic, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Point and click adventure Zarathustra uses AI Art and AI Voices
Well this is sure to be an interesting one and will no doubt spark up some comments - Zarathustra is an in-development point and click adventure that looks intriguing but the way it's made will raise some eyebrows.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Get some quality games in the Action Roguelikes bundle from Humble
Start your week with a bang because Humble Bundle has put up some good stuff in the Action Roguelikes Bundle. Here's your look at Steam Deck / Desktop Linux compatibility.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Polychromatic app for managing Razer devices v0.8.3 out now
Need help managing various Razer devices on Linux? Polychromatic v0.8.3 is out now with improved hardware support powered by OpenRazer. Since Razer (like many other hardware vendors) don't support Linux directly, you'll need something like this to manage your hardware fully and deal with all that RGB goodness.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Hunt: Showdown is broken on Steam Deck / Linux due to Easy Anti-Cheat
Update 20/11/23 14:33 UTC — Crytek responded to note: "This is a known issue and we are working on it to fix it and apply the fix for the resolution as soon as possible."
GamingOnLinux ☛ Portal: Revolution is an upcoming fully-featured Portal 2 prequel mod
Well this is exciting! Modders sure do some amazing stuff with Valve games. Portal: Revolution releasing 5th January, 2024 is a new story with original characters, acting as a full gameplay prequel to Portal 2.
GamingOnLinux ☛ GE-Proton 8-24 fixes Yakuza 5 Remastered cut-scenes and pulls in D8VK
A rather interesting release for GE-Proton has arrived! GE-Proton 8-24 for Steam Deck / desktop Linux has some good game fixes and pulls in the exciting work of D8VK.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Heroes of Might and Magic II game engine fheroes2 v1.0.10 released
Dear supporters of the fheroes2 project and Heroes of Might and Magic 2 players! After a month of tedious work, we are presenting a new version of the fheroes2 engine - 1.0.10. As always today's release is full of compelling features and code changes. The editor being the highest priority at the moment is evolving. Our team added an enhanced erase tool, the ability to put artifacts and treasures on the adventure map and also did important groundwork towards expanding the game with new future heroes. The current state of the editor is still not ready to be open to the public, but this is planned to be changed in the very near future.