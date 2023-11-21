GNU/Linux and Android in Argentina and Falkland Islands

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 21, 2023



THE news has been awash with and is still focusing on Argentina's shift to the right. There is, however, also a shift to Android there. Here's this month's snapshot, showing the majority of observed clients (sites spied on by statCounter) connecting to the Web are Android.

The disputed islands nearby show Windows at just 65% of desktops and laptops. Apple and GNU/Linux do well there (these people have more money compared to Argentina):

It looks like Argentina, home of some famous distros (even the one Richard Stallman used, Ututo), is shifting towards GNU/Linux. Sadly for Dr. Stallman, Argentina is where he had his belongings stolen (including a camera, he told me in person). █