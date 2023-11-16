Announcing Istio 1.20.0
We are pleased to announce the release of Istio 1.20. This is the last Istio release of 2023. We would like to thank the entire Istio community for helping get the 1.20.0 release published. We would like to thank the Release Managers for this release,
Xiaopeng Hanfrom DaoCloud,
Aryan Guptafrom Google, and
Jianpeng Hefrom Tetrate. The release managers would specially like to thank the Test & Release WG lead Eric Van Norman (IBM) for his help and guidance throughout the release cycle. We would also like to thank the maintainers of the Istio work groups and the broader Istio community for helping us throughout the release process with timely feedback, reviews, community testing and for all your support to help ensure a timely release.
Istio 1.20 Upgrade Notes
When you upgrade from Istio 1.19.x to Istio 1.20.x, you need to consider the changes on this page. These notes detail the changes which purposefully break backwards compatibility with Istio
1.19.x.
Istio 1.20.0 Change Notes
Deprecation Notices
These notices describe functionality that will be removed in a future release according to Istio’s deprecation policy. Please consider upgrading your environment to remove the deprecated functionality.