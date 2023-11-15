You Can Now Install Linux Kernel 6.6 on Ubuntu, Here’s How
Reports on the death of Canonical's Ubuntu Mainline Kernel PPA have been greatly exaggerated and Ubuntu users can now install the latest Linux 6.6 kernel series on their machines. Here's a quick tutorial on how to achieve that using the GUI or the command line.
Linux kernel 6.6 was released at the end of October 2023 and it introduces new features like Intel Shadow Stack support, a new task scheduler called EEVDF, improved support for Lenovo IdeaPad, HP, and ASUS devices, USB MIDI 2 gadget support, as well as numerous new and updated drivers for better hardware support. And now, you can install it on your Ubuntu machine!