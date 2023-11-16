today's leftovers
-
Off-Theme Presents: Graphite
In the second installment of Off-Theme, it’s time to take a look at a global theme that boldly goes for a starkly monochromatic aesthetic and sharp window borders. For people who don’t know what Off-Theme is, check out the Going Off-Theme post that introduces the series and knowledge that could come in handy with using the global themes showcased.
-
Arduino ☛ This simple machine quickly dispenses labels
Most of us don’t use label stickers very often, so we can afford to spend several minutes fumbling around with corners to try and peel the labels from their backing paper. >