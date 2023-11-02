Software: RDP, Command-Line/Terminal Email Clients, and Kubernetes
TecMint ☛ 16 Best Tools to Access Remote Linux Desktop
Accessing a remote Linux desktop computer is made possible by the remote desktop protocol (RDP), a proprietary protocol developed by Microsoft. It gives a user a graphical interface to connect to another/remote computer over a network connection. FreeRDP is a free implementation of the RDP.
RDP works in a client/server model, where the remote computer must have RDP server software installed and running, and a user employs RDP client software to connect to it, to manage the remote desktop computer.
TecMint ☛ 8 Best Command-Line/Terminal Email Clients for Linux
Recently, I wrote an article covering the best email clients you can use on a Linux Desktop, all of the email clients in that list were graphical user interface (GUI) programs, but sometimes, users prefer to deal with email directly from the command-line.
For this reason, there is also a need to highlight some of the best text-based email clients that you can use on your Linux system.
Kubernetes Blog ☛ Spotlight on SIG Architecture: Production Readiness
This is the second interview of a SIG Architecture Spotlight series that will cover the different subprojects. In this blog, we will cover the SIG Architecture: Production Readiness subproject.
In this SIG Architecture spotlight, we talked with Wojciech Tyczynski (Google), lead of the Production Readiness subproject.