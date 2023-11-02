Games: Warzone 2100, The Outlast Trials, Steam Snap, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Warzone 2100 4.4.0 Beta 1 brings new high-quality terrain
Ah, what a classic! Warzone 2100 is a quality real-time strategy game that was originally a full proprietary commercial release from 1999 that's nowadays free and open source and it only keeps getting better!
GamingOnLinux ☛ The Outlast Trials gets fixed on Steam Deck
The Outlast Trials from Red Barrels recently had a big upgrade with some big new content additions, but it broke the game on Steam Deck. Thankfully the developers have solved the issue so it keeps its Steam Deck Verified status.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamVR 2.0 Beta continues improving on Linux
Now that SteamVR 2.0 is officially out, Valve has continued to push out Beta releases with other improvements and the Linux situation with SteamVR seems better now too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Canonical detail a whole lot of Steam Snap improvements
While most people will be using a normal package for Steam on Linux or the Flatpak, Canonical continue pushing their own Snap packages and one that's needed a lot of work is Steam. Giving an overview on some of the work done Canonical's Ashton N wrote a post on the official Discourse Forum to go over some of it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ War Thunder game engine Dagor Engine from Gaijin now open source
This is a huge surprise but a very welcome one. I've not seen any official announcement, and they seemingly did it very quietly but Gaijin Entertainment has open sourced their Dagor Engine used by War Thunder.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Survival game Vintage Story has another big tech upgrade coming
Vintage Story is a challenging open-world survival game inspired by eldritch horror themes, certainly quite different to a lot of survival games out there with some really impressive depth to the mechanics and it's about to get much more impressive.