today's howtos
Jeff Geerling ☛ Setting up a Mikrotik 10 Gbps Switch the first time
But the best thing for my home use is they are fanless. Blissful silence, outside of a couple beeps the first time you plug it in.
Manuel Matuzovic ☛ Day 103: the prefers-reduced-transparency media feature
It’s time to get me up to speed with modern CSS. There’s so much new in CSS that I know too little about. To change that I’ve started #100DaysOfMoreOrLessModernCSS. Why more or less modern CSS? Because some topics will be about cutting-edge features, while other stuff has been around for quite a while already, but I just have little to no experience with it.
TecMint ☛ How to Connect Remote Ubuntu Desktop from a Mac
Are you looking for a simple method to connect to the Ubuntu desktop/server from your Mac? The reasons could vary, whether you’re working remotely and want to access your remote Ubuntu machine, assisting a friend or colleague with an Ubuntu system, or retrieving files from your Ubuntu desktop while on vacation. Whatever the reason, you don’t have to fuss over it anymore.
In this exceptionally simple blog post, we will assist you in connecting to a remote Ubuntu desktop from a Mac, and even to a remote Mac from Ubuntu.Table of ContentsToggleRemote Connections in UbuntuPrerequisitesRemote Desktop Connection from Mac to UbuntuEnable Desktop Sharing In UbuntuAccess Ubuntu Desktop Remotely from MacEnable Desktop Sharing In MacAccess Mac Remotely from UbuntuConclusion