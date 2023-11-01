NVIDIA Linux Driver Adds Support for Night Light in Wayland
Night Light is a feature that reduces the amount of blue light emitted from your display. This, studies show, can help to improve sleep quality, and reduce eye fatigue. Most Linux distributions shipping GNOME (including Ubuntu) support the feature, but it seems not all graphics drivers do.
Or did, I should say.
The Linux x64 NVIDIA Display Driver 545.29.02 release notes mention various Wayland-related improvements (and much needed they are too, from what I hear) including support for virtual reality displays, support for running in XWayland, and a bug fix which prevented Variable Refresh Rate from working.