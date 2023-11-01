Events: LibreOffice, FSF, and GStreamer

This year the GStreamer Conference happened in A Coruña, basically at home, along with the hackfest.

The conference was the first after a long hiatus of four years of pandemics. The community craved it and long expected it. Some igalians helped to the GStreamer Foundation and our warm community with the organization and logistics. I’m very thankful with my peers and the sponsors of the event. Personally, I’m happy with the outcome. Though, I ought to say, organizing a conference like this is quite a challenge and very demanding.