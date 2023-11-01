Events: LibreOffice, FSF, and GStreamer
LibreOffice project and community recap: October 2023
Here’s our summary of updates, events and activities in the LibreOffice project in the last four weeks – click the links to learn more… We started by announcing the LibreOffice Nepali localization sprint 2023, which began on 11 October. The goal is to encourage open source communities and university-based student clubs to contribute.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, November 03, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, November 03
Víctor Jáquez: GStreamer Conference 2023
This year the GStreamer Conference happened in A Coruña, basically at home, along with the hackfest.
The conference was the first after a long hiatus of four years of pandemics. The community craved it and long expected it. Some igalians helped to the GStreamer Foundation and our warm community with the organization and logistics. I’m very thankful with my peers and the sponsors of the event. Personally, I’m happy with the outcome. Though, I ought to say, organizing a conference like this is quite a challenge and very demanding.