Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, RISC-V, and More

This tutorial will help you configure font replacements on LibreOffice. This means the computer will automatically replace a font in an opened document with an existing font on your Ubuntu system, for example, replacing Times New Roman with a very identical font like FreeSerif. This is useful for teachers and students in increasing document compatibility/readability for themselves. This is applicable for all application suites including Writer, Calc and Impress. Now let's take care of it.

At the request of people who use SecureDrop to provide secure whistleblowing platforms across the world, we added the sq- keyring-linter package. sq-keyring-linter improves the cryptographic parameters of PGP keys stored in their airgapped machines.

Arti 1.1.10 continues work on support for onion services in arti. And we are so very close! With this release, we can (technically) run as an onion service... though not yet in a useful way. (Onion services don't yet recover correctly after a restart, outdated keys are not removed, and we are missing other important security features.) You can find a list of what we still need to do on the bugtracker.

NVIDIA 545.29.02 is here with beta-quality support for NVIDIA GeForce and NVIDIA Workstation GPUs to open-source Linux kernel modules that NVIDIA offers alongside the proprietary variant of its graphics driver.

Coming just three weeks after VLC 3.0.19, the VLC 3.0.20 release fixes a potential security issue (OOB Write) in demuxers affecting MMS:// links by checking user size bounds, a crash that occurred with some old AMD graphics drivers, and a crash that occurred when the AV1 hardware decoder failed.

Based on the just-released Linux 6.6 kernel series, the GNU Linux-libre 6.6 kernel is here to adjust the cleaning up of upstream changes to x86 microcode loaders, Intel AVS, Werror handling, as well as RPM spec file changes.

Back in April, I reported that Mozilla was offering a DEB package of the Firefox 113 release during the beta testing phase. Unfortunately, that was the only time a DEB package was available for download and, of course, it didn’t make it into the final release of Firefox 113, nor future releases.