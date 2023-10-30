This tutorial will help you setup Mageia 9 GNU/Linux (released 2023) on your computer or laptop with method choices including dualboot, UEFI with Windows or macOS and external disk drive. We will begin with requirements first and finish in eigth steps in under one hour. We wish you good luck. Now let's start it!

This simple tutorial will help you join separate MKV video files into one my using mkvtoolnix command from the MKVToolNix software package. We use this in real life for merging separate sessions of our online course recordings and it is fast. However, this tutorial only discuss the merging and for converting into another format we recommend you to use FFmpeg. Now let's do it!

Highlights of Linux kernel 6.6 include the long-awaited Shadow Stack hardware security feature to protect your Intel CPUs against stack-overwrite attacks, a new firmware-attributes driver for changing BIOS settings from within Linux on HP devices, a new eventfs subsystem for better memory efficiency of the tracing subsystem, and new IIO and Intel IVSC MEI drivers.

India Gives the Boot to Microsoft

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Oct 30, 2023



THE GNU/Linux operating system is estimated to be at an all-time high and global high in the world's most populous nation, India.

As noted this morning in this site as well as the sister site, in some of the world's largest nations GNU/Linux is growing fast. Those nations may not seem large in a flattened (i.e. distorted and misleading) map, but they bear most of the world's people and most of the world's computer users, too. Even if we reject Android as "Linux" (albeit technically it does run Linux), there are still many GNU/Linux users out there.

India not only rejects Windows (kicked to the curb in favour of Android and GNU/Linux; Windows market share is down to 14%); it also rejects many of Microsoft's other stuff. Microsoft mostly wants India for staff, not users, and even that has stopped because Microsoft is firing people, not hiring people. It seems like 99% of people in India use Google for search. Microsoft is below 1%. How embarrassing for Microsoft. Months ago they kept insisting Google was doomed because of chatbot hype, generated on the back (pocket) of Microsoft's marketing budget. █