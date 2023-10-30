India Gives the Boot to Microsoft
THE GNU/Linux operating system is estimated to be at an all-time high and global high in the world's most populous nation, India.
As noted this morning in this site as well as the sister site, in some of the world's largest nations GNU/Linux is growing fast. Those nations may not seem large in a flattened (i.e. distorted and misleading) map, but they bear most of the world's people and most of the world's computer users, too. Even if we reject Android as "Linux" (albeit technically it does run Linux), there are still many GNU/Linux users out there.
India not only rejects Windows (kicked to the curb in favour of Android and GNU/Linux; Windows market share is down to 14%); it also rejects many of Microsoft's other stuff. Microsoft mostly wants India for staff, not users, and even that has stopped because Microsoft is firing people, not hiring people. It seems like 99% of people in India use Google for search. Microsoft is below 1%. How embarrassing for Microsoft. Months ago they kept insisting Google was doomed because of chatbot hype, generated on the back (pocket) of Microsoft's marketing budget. █