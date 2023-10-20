Games: Stellaris, Vampire Survivors, and More
Stellaris goes into uncharted territory with the Astral Planes expansion
Stellaris Astral Planes is the latest main expansion announced today for Paradox Interactive's popular space strategy game, and this one sound delightfully different to their previous additions and quite exciting.
Vampire Survivors v1.7 is out now with new free content
The game that spawned a great many clones, Vampire Survivors is back with a brand new free content update for all players. A game that needs no introduction by now right? Run around taking down enemies with weapons that auto-fire on timers, while you collect gems to level up and create a completely ridiculous combination.
Humble Bundle has a load of simulators ready in this bundle
Enter the simulation! With the Living in a Simulation Humble Bundle, you can live out your wild fantasies of farming, building and more because you love these jobs as a game right? I know, really selling it to you aren't I? I never quite got the fascination with some of these, but they're pretty popular!
Grab more Steam Deck games with Fanatical's Premium Play on the Go Bundle
Fanatical have another Play on the Go Bundle live, this time a "Premium Edition" with some games they thought deserved that status. All games are Steam Deck Verified too.
Planetary Annihilation devs reveal Industrial Annihilation
The developers of Planetary Annihilation (well, some of them at least) have announced Industrial Annihilation, a full sequel that blends in factory building with the RTS elements. What they've basically made here is Factorio Annihilation.
Check out the XDC 2023 talks on HDR + Color Management for Steam Deck / Linux desktop
The X.Org Developer's Conference - XDC 2023 has been going on for the last few days, and there's some good talks happening including a nice overview across two talks going over the state of HDR and Color Management.
Chilly survival-adventure Kona II: Brume is out now
Developer Parabole just released Kona II: Brume, a follow-up to their chilly adventure from 2017 that has you step back into your role as Detective Carl Faubert.
Relaxing minimalist building strategy game Tiny Atolls fixed up for Linux
Tiny Atolls was released at the end of September and while I enjoy it a lot, it did come with a rather broken Linux version, which has now been fixed up. The initial release had lots of missing bright pink textures - but it's looking good now.
Sweet Dreams Alex is a wholesome puzzle and construction game
Mixing together puzzles and room building, Sweet Dreams Alex is a rather wholesome idea for a game about keeping away nightmares and it's out now with Native Linux support.