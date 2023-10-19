Last August, Canada’s Northwest Territories experienced great success along with great tragedy. The remote community of Ulukhaktok launched the Arctic’s first community network in the midst of Canada’s worst forest fire season on record. These contrasting events shed critical light on the importance of lowering barriers to access and preventing Internet fragmentation.

Coming three months after VirtualBox 7.0.10, the VirtualBox 7.0.12 release is here to introduce initial support for the upcoming Linux 6.6 kernel series, as well as improved support for distributions using Linux 6.4 and 6.5 kernels.

This toggle model was not great and extremely confusing to some users. This and other problems led to the creation of Tor Browser: this article contains more details about this story.

Generative AI on NVIDIA Jetson Orin, Jetpack 6 SDK to support multiple OSes

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 19, 2023



NVIDIA has had several announcements at ROSCon 2023 related to robotics & embedded with highlights including generative AI on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin module and the Jetpack 6 SDK will be released next month (November 2023) with supports for Ubuntu as usual, but also other operating systems and platforms such as Debian, Yocto, Wind River, Redhawk RTOS, and Balena.

The NVIDIA Jetpack 5.0.2 production release was outed last November with Ubuntu 20.04 and support for the new Jetson Orin, and the JetPack 6 SDK is expected for release next month with support for Canonical’s optimized and certified Ubuntu OS (which version we are not told…), and for the first time other operating systems that include Wind River Linux, Concurrent Real’s Redhawk Linux and various Yocto-based distributions.

NVIDIA says AI developers will not be required to perform a full Jetson Linux upgrade to switch the JetPack 6 SDK so the upgrade will be easier and less time-consuming. We don’t have that many other details for now, but the diagram above also shows new system services (IoT Edge Stack, Diagnostics, Fleet management…) and enhanced security with secure boot, memory encryption, and so on. Additional details should be made available at the time of the release

Read on