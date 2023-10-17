today's howtos
-
Make Use Of ☛ How to Disable IPv6 on Ubuntu
While IPv6 is essential for the long-term growth of the internet, there are situations where you might need to disable it on your Ubuntu system.
Here's how to disable IPv6 on Ubuntu to help you address compatibility issues, network configuration, or specific use cases that require IPv6 deactivation.
-
OMG Ubuntu ☛ How to Install GreenWithEnvy on Ubuntu (NVIDIA GPU Tool)
Do you use Ubuntu with an NVIDIA graphics card? If so, you may want to install GreenWithEnvy.
And in this post I show you how.
GreenWithEnvy is a free, open-source utility for Linux designed exclusively for use with with NVIDIA graphics cards.
It displays real-time stats about GPU usage, memory share, current temperature, power consumption, whether encoder/decoders are active, and current fan speed. Plus, you can also see information about your graphics card, including model name, driver version number, and clock speed.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Spotify on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Spotify is a premier music streaming platform, delivering a vast array of songs and podcasts to its global audience. Understanding its standout features and benefits is essential for those aiming to install Spotify on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster.
-
Use cppcheck to find bugs and improve code quality (not only for Kile)
Do you know isocpp.org's blog? As an open-minded C++ programmer, I am a fond reader and have been inspired multiple times. I always enjoyed the blog posts from Andrey Karpov. He has deep knowledge with static code analysis and is a co-founder of PVS-Studio, a commercial static code analyzer for C++, C#, C, and Java. To advertise new releases of their product, Andrey and his co-workers scan popular open source projects with their tool. They explain the numerous results and showcase by these real-world examples how beneficial static code analysis is even for mature and healthy code bases.
-
Network World ☛ Displaying dates and times on Linux
Linux has a lot of options for displaying dates and times -- even for past and future dates. Take a look at how many ways you can elect to view this information.
-
ZDNet ☛ How to enable speech-to-text in Linux with this simple app
I'm not a big user of speech-to-text but that's only because I "word" for a living and still have fingers that are capable of typing very fast. That's not something I ever take for granted. And given I've known many people over the years who depended on speech-to-text, I am always very grateful to point out the means to make an operating system more accessible.
So, when I came across the Speech Note app, I was thrilled to find it was quite simple to add speech-to-text in Linux. However, once I installed the app and started using it, I realized that it comes with a considerable caveat…it requires power (and a lot of it).
-
idroot
-
ID Root ☛ How to Use Tee Command on Linux
Linux, the versatile and powerful operating system, offers a plethora of commands and utilities that can make your life as a sysadmin or developer easier. Among these, the tee command stands out as a simple yet incredibly useful tool for manipulating and redirecting data streams.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Kubernetes on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Kubernetes on Fedora 38. For those of you who didn’t know, Kubernetes is an open-source platform designed to automate containerized application deployment, scaling, and management. Its ability to orchestrate containers efficiently has made it the go-to solution for deploying and managing applications at scale.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bagisto on AlmaLinux 9
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bagisto on AlmaLinux 9. In today’s fast-paced digital world, launching an online store has never been easier. The choice of e-commerce platforms is vast, and one such platform that has garnered immense popularity is Bagisto.
-
ID Root ☛ How To Install Bitwarden on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Bitwarden on Debian 12. In today’s digital world, where security breaches and data leaks are becoming increasingly common, robust password management is vital. Passwords serve as the frontline defense for our online accounts, and managing them securely is non-negotiable.
-
-
linuxcapa
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Microsoft Fonts on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Typography plays a pivotal role in the presentation and perception of digital content. For Debian users, ensuring content appears consistent and professional often requires access to widely recognized fonts.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Slack on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Slack is a beacon in collaboration platforms, offering teams a unified space to communicate, share, and work efficiently. For those aiming to install Slack on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, understanding its core functionalities and advantages is paramount.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Flatpak on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Flatpak, a groundbreaking software utility, offers a streamlined method to install, manage, and execute containerized applications on Linux systems, including Debian distributions. For those aiming to install Flatpak on Debian 12 Bookworm, Debian 11 Bullseye, or Debian 10 Buster, understanding its core features and advantages is essential.
-
Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Telnet on Debian 12, 11 or 10
Telnet, an enduring network protocol, facilitates users in establishing connections to remote devices, granting them the capability to manage and access resources on those systems.
-
-
Net2 ☛ How to Install Notepad++ in Ubuntu 22.04
Notepad++ is a versatile, open-source text and code editor that’s lightweight and efficient. It’s primarily designed for editing documents, but it also supports programming languages like HTML, C, and JavaScript. The application is built in C++, leveraging the Win32 API, which makes it less CPU-intensive than its competitors.
-
Own HowTo ☛ What to do when Nginx crashes?
In this tutorial, you will learn how to troubleshoot, and what commands to run when Nginx process stops working.
-
Ubuntu Handbook ☛ How to install Zoom in Ubuntu 23.10 [Fix Unmet Dependencies]
This simple tutorial shows how to install Zoom video communication client in Ubuntu 23.10, and fix unmet dependencies issue. Zoom provides official .deb package for Ubuntu, however it’s built against old Mesa libraries that have been removed from Ubuntu 23.10 repository.
-
dwaves.de ☛ GNU Linux bash – maximum best compression for binary data – xz (LZMA) vs zstd vs 7zip (7z) vs (parallel multi threaded multi core) bzip2 – why it is better to have A LOT of swap space (RAM 3x or 4x)
-
University of Toronto ☛ Finally noticing a quiet speedup in my environment
As an (N)MH frontend, exmh (also) is no exception to this. In fact, when exmh was written it was felt that listing all MH folders was sufficiently costly that exmh should not merely cache this information in memory, but record it in a persistent cache file, normally ~/Mail/.folders (which then became a convenient thing to use from the command line, for example to grep to see if you had a particular folder already and where exactly in your folder hierarchy you'd put it). Exmh updated this .folders cache if you created or renamed folders inside it, but if you did that outside of the command line, you would get to click on the 'Find all folders' menu item. Forgetful people might well invoke this every so often just in case.