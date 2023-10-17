Do you use Ubuntu with an NVIDIA graphics card? If so, you may want to install GreenWithEnvy.

And in this post I show you how.

GreenWithEnvy is a free, open-source utility for Linux designed exclusively for use with with NVIDIA graphics cards.

It displays real-time stats about GPU usage, memory share, current temperature, power consumption, whether encoder/decoders are active, and current fan speed. Plus, you can also see information about your graphics card, including model name, driver version number, and clock speed.