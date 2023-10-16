Remotely Terrorize the Neighborhood Kids on Halloween
In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT, giving you the opportunity to be the most hated grown-up on your block!
Do you waddle the waddle?
Many thanks go to all the people who sent us donations. Your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking/sharing/boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending tips and suggestions.
While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.
In that vein, today we're launching our annual fundraising campaign. If you've been a Tor supporter for a while, you probably know that this is the moment we add a new message to about:tor, a banner to the torproject.org sites, and use our social channels to highlight how your support empowers people all over the world to exercise their right to privacy.
In this project, I'll show you how to remotely trigger a jump-scare skeleton with cellular IoT, giving you the opportunity to be the most hated grown-up on your block!