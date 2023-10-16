Programming Leftovers
Python "magic" methods - part 1
Java was the first language I used professionally and is the scale by which I measure other languages I learned afterward. It’s an OOP statically-typed language. Hence, Python feels a bit weird because of its dynamic typing approach.
Jussi Pakkanen ☛ The road to hell is paved with good intentions and C++ modules
Then you get into deeper problems like the fact that currently the three major C++ compilers do not support a common file extension to specify C++ module sources. (Or output binaries for that matter.) Thus the build system must have magic code to inject the "compile this thing as that thing" arguments for every source. Or, in the case of CMake, have the end user manually type the format of each source file, even if it had an extension that uniquely specifies it as a module. No, I am not kidding.
Logikal Solutions ☛ The Danger of Tuples
No matter how much academics and the industry tries to shit on BASIC, C++ and every other newer language tries to move closer to it. Tuples are the re-introduction of a very bad thing. Well, not so much bad as highly abused. To understand my viewpoint you probably need to read page 4-100 (page 278 in the PDF) of this manual.
[Old] IDG Communications Inc ☛ The hardest part of building software is not coding, it’s requirements
Coding can be a challenge, but I’ve never spent more than two weeks trying to figure out what is wrong with the code. Once you get the hang of the syntax, logic, and techniques, it’s a pretty straightforward process—most of the time. The real problems are usually centered around what the software is supposed to do. The hardest part about creating software is not writing code—it’s creating the requirements, and those software requirements are still defined by humans.