Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast
Destination Linux: GNOME’s X-odus Removing X11 & No More P@ssw0rd5?
On this episode of Destination Linux (343), we’re covering the future of X11, is it time to say goodbye, and how GNOME might be leading the way. Then we’re going to discuss a passwordless future, is it time to get rid of your password manager?
Linux Saloon 86 | HOME directory, partition or drive, FTC v Epic Games, Wayland a Failed Experiment?
This is an open conversation night. The conversations here are completely crowd sourced!
Linux in the Ham Shack (LHS) Episode #519: Multi-Topic Deep Dive
Hello and welcome to Episode #519 of Linux in the Ham Shack. In this deep dive episode, the hosts discuss more than one topic that need a bit of exploration.
Free Software Security Podcast: Episode 397 – The curl and glibc vulnerabilities
Josh and Kurt talk about a curl and glibc bug. The bugs themselves aren’t super interesting, but there are other conversations around the bugs that are interesting. Why don’t we just rewrite everything in Rust? Why can’t we just train developers to stop writing insecure code. How can AI solve this problem? It’s a marvelous conversation that ends on the very basic idea: we already have the security the market demands. Unless we change that demand, security won’t change.