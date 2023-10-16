Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Linux Saloon, Linux in the Ham Shack, and Free Software Security Podcast

Josh and Kurt talk about a curl and glibc bug. The bugs themselves aren’t super interesting, but there are other conversations around the bugs that are interesting. Why don’t we just rewrite everything in Rust? Why can’t we just train developers to stop writing insecure code. How can AI solve this problem? It’s a marvelous conversation that ends on the very basic idea: we already have the security the market demands. Unless we change that demand, security won’t change.