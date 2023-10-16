Linux 6.6-rc6 and Linux 6.1.58
So the previous week has been pretty calm, and a lot of the discussion has been about future changes as so often happens late in the release cycle.
But despite this rc not being anything particularly special, somebody made a musical video documentary about it all:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WxnN05vOuSM
which is probably the most notable thing here.
But if you just want the usual textual version, it's appended below. The short version is that everything looks normal, and there's just the usual random fixes all over the place. So we'll see the final release in two weeks unless something odd happens. That ends up being a bit inconvenient for me, since the first week of the merge window will happen while I'm off for vacation travel, but hey, it's not the first time that happens, and it probably won't be the last. I'll deal.
Linus
Linux 6.1.58
I'm announcing the release of the 6.1.58 kernel.
All users of the 6.1 kernel series must upgrade.
The updated 6.1.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-6.1.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s...
thanks,
greg k-h