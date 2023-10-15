today's howtos
-
-
How To Install WordPress on Fedora 38
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install WordPress on Fedora 38. WordPress is a powerful and popular content management system (CMS) that allows you to create and manage websites with ease.
-
How To Install PyCharm on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install PyCharm on Debian 12. Python, a versatile and widely used programming language, has gained immense popularity among developers due to its simplicity and powerful capabilities. To make Python development even more efficient and enjoyable, an Integrated Development Environment (IDE) like PyCharm can be invaluable.
-
How To Install Rust on Debian 12
In this tutorial, we will show you how to install Rust on Debian 12. Rust, the programming language that has been making waves in the software development world, offers developers unparalleled safety and performance features. Whether you’re a seasoned programmer or just starting your coding journey, Rust has something to offer.
-
How to Update Packages on Ubuntu
In the ever-evolving world of Linux, Ubuntu stands as a steadfast and reliable choice for users seeking stability, security, and versatility. A critical aspect of maintaining an Ubuntu system’s performance and security is keeping its packages up-to-date.
-
-
How to Install Fotoxx on Fedora 39/38/37 Linux
Navigating through image editing and management, Fotoxx emerges as a compelling open-source application, especially for those looking to install Fotoxx on Fedora Linux. This software facilitates basic image editing and excels in organizing and optimizing extensive image collections, providing users with many tools and functionalities to enhance their digital images.
-
How to change terminal theme on Ubuntu
Terminal on Ubuntu can easily be customized to fit your preferences. When it comes to changing terminal theme, it can be done from the settings of the terminal.
-
How to run Linux commands on Windows 10/11 [Ed: No reason to. Set up dual boot, VM, or something better...]
Ever wanted to use Linux commands on your Windows 10/11 machine? Dive into our guide to uncover the tools and techniques that make this crossover possible. Enhance your workflow and enjoy the best of both worlds.
-
François Marier: Enabling AppArmor on a Linode VPS in enforcement mode
Enabling AppArmor on a Debian Linode VPS is not entirely straightforward. Here's what I had to do in order to make it work.
-
Fix Limine Installer search path
One feature of Limine Installer is that it is able to search for installed Linuxes and generate entries for 'limine.cfg'.
Forum member nnriyer found a bug: [...]
-
Michael Ablassmeier: Testing system updates using libvirts checkpoint feature
If you want to test upgrades on virtual machines (running on libvit/qemu/kvm) these are usually the most common steps: [...]
-
Basics of Overprovisioning in EKS Cluster
The article discusses overprovisioning in Kubernetes clusters, exploring its need and calculation methods. Overprovisioning, facilitated by pause pods, prepares a cluster for future demands and avoids bottlenecks and delays. The article also explains how scale-in works with pause pods and how to configure pause pod deployment.