today's howtos
Use cURL and Wget to download network files from CLI
Web browsers aren't the only tools that use HTTP to download files. Command-line tools, such as cURL and Wget, can download resources like VM images, configuration files and updates.
37 Important Linux Commands You Should Know [Ed: Those are not "Linux Commands" but programs that can also run under GNU/Linux]
37 is a nice round number, after all.
Top 11 Linux certifications [Ed: They barely teach Linux itself. It's a misnomer.]
Choosing among Linux certifications can seem daunting, but there are differences to all options that can help you decide which is best for you and your organization.
How to Flush DNS in Linux
Remember to flush.
15 Special Characters You Need to Know for Bash
That sequence of strange symbols on the Bash command line must mean something, right? We're breaking down special characters and how to use them.
What Are stdin, stdout, and stderr on Linux?
Mystified by stdin, stdout and stderr? Learn to use them in your Linux scripts.
How to Boot Into Rescue Mode in Ubuntu
The Rescue or Emergency mode in Ubuntu can help you troubleshoot and fix system problems. Here's how to boot your Ubuntu PC into Rescue mode.