While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: October 15th, 2023

posted by Marius Nestor on Oct 16, 2023



This week has been an exciting one for Raspberry Pi and Ubuntu fans as Raspberry Pi OS was finally rebased on Debian GNU/Linux 12 “Bookworm” and Canonical released Ubuntu 23.10 (Mantic Minotaur) as a major upgrade to this popular Debian-based distribution.

On top of that, OpenZFS has been updated with support for Linux kernel 6.5, Fedora Project and Slimbook announced a new Linux laptop, and I show you how to upgrade your Raspberry Pi OS installations. Below, you can read this week’s hottest news and access all the distro and package downloads in 9to5Linux’s Linux weekly roundup for October 15th, 2023.

