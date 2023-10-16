While existing Arch Linux users received the latest Linux 6.5 kernel upgrade last month, the Arch Linux 2023.10.14 snapshot is the first live and installable ISO image powered by Linux kernel 6.5. This means you’ll get better hardware support out-of-the-box when deploying Arch Linux on new devices. The ISO ships with Linux kernel 6.5.7 by default.

Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC Running Linux: Installing Ubuntu 23.10 Desktop

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Oct 16, 2023



This is a multi-part blog looking at the Intel NUC 13 Pro Mini PC running Linux. In this series, we examine every aspect of this Mini PC in detail from a Linux perspective. We’ll compare the machine with modern desktop PC counterparts along the way.

This machine is from GEEKOM, a leading and respected brand and manufacturer of Mini PCs. They provide a 3 year warranty on their Mini PCs.

For this article in the series, I’ll explore the simple process of installing Ubuntu 23.10 on the Intel NUC 13 Pro. First, I’ll explain how to write the Ubuntu ISO to a USB key, and then take you through the installation steps.

Ubuntu 23.10 was released a few days ago although it was taken down due to a malevolent translation. Ubuntu 23.10 is not a Long Term Support release, as they are only published every two years in April.

