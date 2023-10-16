today's leftovers

While Valve continue investigating the launch issues with the new Forza Motorsport, at least Forza Horizon 5 should work again on Steam Deck and desktop Linux after also breaking recently. Valve continues chasing compatibility, since it seems some developers aren't testing their games for updates. Hopefully more developers will test Steam Deck at least before launching updates.

Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned on X on October 13th: "A Proton Hotfix has been deployed for the Forza Horizon 5 launch failure post-update, and will be automatically selected."