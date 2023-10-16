today's leftovers
-
Forza Horizon 5 gets a Proton Hotfix to work again on Steam Deck / Linux
While Valve continue investigating the launch issues with the new Forza Motorsport, at least Forza Horizon 5 should work again on Steam Deck and desktop Linux after also breaking recently. Valve continues chasing compatibility, since it seems some developers aren't testing their games for updates. Hopefully more developers will test Steam Deck at least before launching updates.
Valve developer Pierre-Loup Griffais mentioned on X on October 13th: "A Proton Hotfix has been deployed for the Forza Horizon 5 launch failure post-update, and will be automatically selected."
-
How to Boot Into Rescue Mode in Ubuntu
vUbuntu is known for its stability and reliability, but occasionally, you may run into issues that prevent your system from booting properly. In such situations, Ubuntu offers a powerful tool called Rescue mode.
Whether you're a seasoned Linux user or a newcomer facing a system hiccup, Rescue mode can be your lifeline to get your Ubuntu installation back on track. Here’s how to boot your Ubuntu system into Rescue or Emergency mode.
-
This Week in Linux 237: Ubuntu 23.10, System76, Microsoft’s Linux Tutorial, GNOME Removing Xorg & more Linux news
In this episode of This Week in Linux (237), Ubuntu is making waves with the release of Ubuntu 23.10, System76 announced a new version of their Thelio to their lineup, GNOME might be on the verge of removing Xorg and Microsoft made a tutorial for installing Linux?
-
Lazy Reading for 2023/10/15
This week I’m cleaning out links from saved emails and newsletters. Dragon Quest Disassembly. (related: Tempest) A pile of historical computing books. Turning software defined radio back into hardware. Turning WinAMP into hardware. OK maybe too much hardware. The hardest part of building software is not coding, it’s requirements.