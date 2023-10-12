Today in Techrights
Years After Calling for Removal of Richard Stallman, Both SFC and FSFE Misuse 'Code of Conduct' to Do the Same to Eben Moglen
This is just another example of SFC and FSFE consolidating their power against the grassroots, under the guise of "protecting vulnerable people..."
Links 12/10/2023: EDRI on Privacy, Unpacking California's SB 244 – the “Right to Repair Act”
Links for the day
Older for Suckers
poem for today
Wayland: Over a Decade of Self-Fulfilling Prophecies and User-Shaming
if the future is Wayland, how much of it was just a self-fulfilling prophecy and gaslighting?
IRC Proceedings: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
IRC logs for Wednesday, October 11, 2023
RIP, OldTechBloke (Steve Anelay)
Many condolences and expressions of gratitude are expressed
The End of YouTube as a Superficially 'Free' Hosting and Playback Platform
The 'new' YouTube is greedy and selfish
Gemini-Git Gateway Back Online
Sunrise for the Gemini front end
Links 11/10/2023: Surveillance in 'Security' Clothing (Passkeys)
Links for the day
B.R.I.C.S. Leaving Microsoft Behind
x86 is at risk (or RISC) here as well. Many back doors "baked" into such chips can be discarded... or replaced by China's.
Union Syndicale Fédérale (USF) Blasts the European Patent Organisation (EPO) Again, Saying It Fails to Serve European Interests
We don't expect either EPO managers or those politicians to do anything
Richard Stallman Planted the Feeds for Sharing (and Collaboration/Cooperation) in Software
Software Freedom is very important; to understand its importance we must somehow imagine a world where such freedom isn't even an option
Over at Tux Machines...
About a day's worth
"This is How Codes of Conduct Actually Work. You Get Banned Without Anyone Making a Formal Complaint and There’s Nowhere to Even Turn to."
Reprinted with permission from Ryan Farmer
A Year After Elon Muscovite Bought (Destroyed) Twitter
How much time is left before Twitter just shuts down?
Sites That Lack RSS Feeds in 2023 Render Themselves Obsolete, a Niche
Check your feeds
Microsoft's Hardware Business is More or Less Dead Already (the Rest Will Follow)
Microsoft is not in a good shape
Links 11/10/2023: 'Hey Hi' (AI) Fatigue and Censorship Attacks
Links for the day