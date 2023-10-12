Software: NetworkManager, Spot, Warehouse, ORLA, SSH System Administration Tool, Zsync, goread, FreshRSS, DAR, and More

With the release of 5.5.2, EasyOS dropped NetworkManager (NM) and 'network-manager-applet' tray applet, replaced with the updated traditional Puppy network tools; Internet Connection Wizard, Network Wizard (Netwiz), pgprs, and Simple Network Setup (SNS).



They are nice, in particular, in particular SNS; however, there are still issues, as discussed:



What prompted the change to these traditional tools is that NetworkManager does not work in EasyVoid; Easy built with Void Linux packages. Or more correctly, NM does does work except for wifi; it just reports "device not ready". I was unable to find out why. If you search for "networkmanager wifi device not ready" there are lots of hits; this is a very common problem, in some cases resolved due to missing firmware.

