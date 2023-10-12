Software: NetworkManager, Spot, Warehouse, ORLA, SSH System Administration Tool, Zsync, goread, FreshRSS, DAR, and More
-
Return to NetworkManager
With the release of 5.5.2, EasyOS dropped NetworkManager (NM) and 'network-manager-applet' tray applet, replaced with the updated traditional Puppy network tools; Internet Connection Wizard, Network Wizard (Netwiz), pgprs, and Simple Network Setup (SNS).
They are nice, in particular, in particular SNS; however, there are still issues, as discussed:
What prompted the change to these traditional tools is that NetworkManager does not work in EasyVoid; Easy built with Void Linux packages. Or more correctly, NM does does work except for wifi; it just reports "device not ready". I was unable to find out why. If you search for "networkmanager wifi device not ready" there are lots of hits; this is a very common problem, in some cases resolved due to missing firmware.
-
Alan Pope: Updating snap packages: Spot
I recently lamented that there’s a bunch of broken and outdated snaps in the snap store. Well, some of them are my responsibility, so in the spirit of “be the change you want to see”, let’s get them fixed and updated.
I thought I’d highlight one or two as I go through them, to highlight any important or interesting changes. Today I took a look at Spot, which is a very decent native GNOME Spotify client by Alexandre Trendel.
-
96 Essential Linux Applications for Every User in 2023
2022 was an exceptional year for numerous applications, particularly those that are both free and open source.
-
10 Best Open Source Forum Software for Linux in 2023
-
Warehouse: A GUI Toolbox for Managing Flatpak Apps
Warehouse is a user-friendly GUI toolbox designed to effortlessly handle Flatpak apps and remotes, allowing effortless viewing of installed Flatpak properties and user data management.
-
ORLA is a free Open Remote Linux Administration Tool
ORLA, which stands for Open Remote Linux Administration, is a project being developed by engineering students studying IT at Polytech Marseille Engineering School in France.
-
SSH System Administration Tool (Free App)
The SSH System Administration Tool is a powerful and reliable ssh Java interface for Unix, Linux, and MS Windows system administration and monitoring.
-
Zsync – A File Transfer Utility To Download Only The New Parts Of Linux ISO Files
Zsync is a file transfer utility that efficiently downloads only the new parts of a file, saving bandwidth and time.
[...]
Just because internet plans are getting cheaper every day doesn't mean you should waste your bandwidth downloading the same stuff over and over. A good example is downloading development versions of Ubuntu ISO images. Ubuntu developers release daily builds, alpha, and beta ISO images every few months for testing. In the past, I used to download these images whenever they were available to test and review each edition. But not anymore! Thanks to the Zsync file transfer program, it's now possible to download only the new parts of an ISO image. This saves you a lot of time and internet bandwidth, as well as resources on the server and client sides.
-
goread is a terminal-based RSS/Atom feed reader
goread is an RSS/Atom feed reader for the terminal. It's written in Go.
-
5 Best Free and Open Source Console Web Browsers
A web browser is the quintessential desktop application. We recommend the finest free and open source console based web browsers.
-
How to Self-Host a RSS Reader with FreshRSS
FreshRSS is a simple and easy to deploy web-based RSS feed reader for Linux servers. Similar to Tiny Tiny RSS, it works by providing a clean, cross-platform interface that you can access from your web browser.
This article will show you how to install FreshRSS on Ubuntu. We will also highlight how you can configure the reader for a multi-user session.
-
DAR - Disk ARchive: Take a Secure Encrypted Archives For Easy Backup and Restore
DAR is a powerful command-line backup and archiving tool that offers a wide range of features. It uses selective compression, which means that it does not compress files that are already compressed.