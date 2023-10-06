Standards/Consortia: HTML and More

So, what’s the deal with those “Unavailable on any device” colors? Best I understand it, they are rather “out of range” for the color model, but there is built-in browser magic in place that pulls the values back into range. It picks the best I know what you meant color match. I suppose it is the same concept as when you are using a browser that supports P3 color, but a display that doesn’t. Magic happens that pulls the colors down into a reasonable, display-able place. It doesn’t just not show the color. I think there are competing and opinionated algorithms that do this, I’m not up to snuff on all that.