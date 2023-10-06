Nico Cartron’s BSD journey and starting with BSD
Nico Cartron’s BSD journey, and a coffee
In response to my BSD history post , Nico has written his own again. He included a cheeky reference to Linux as well, given distros also depend on BSD-licenced code to operate. He also started on NetBSD like I did!
Which BSD did you start on
The first BSD I interacted with was... NetBSD. Not really usual, especially in 2000. That's because the school of computer science I attended, Epitech (near Paris) had a huge NetBSD install base, and all our projects were done on NetBSD machines.