Linux Foundation/LF Openwashing
Linux Foundation, BastionZero and Docker Announce the Launch of the OpenPubkey Project
The Linux Foundation, BastionZero and Docker are excited to announce the launch of OpenPubkey as a Linux Foundation open source project. To coincide with the launch of OpenPubkey, BastionZero is announcing the integration of OpenPubkey for Docker container signing, to help secure the open source software ecosystem with zero-trust passwordless authentication.
The Linux Foundation launches AI.dev: Open Source GenAI & ML Summit
Happening December 12 – 13 in San Jose, CA, and co-locating with Cassandra Summit, AI.dev is where developers will converge to shape the future of open source AI innovation
Project Nephio Joins LF Networking to Accelerate Cloud Native Automation on Kubernetes