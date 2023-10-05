Linux Foundation/LF Openwashing

Tux Machines

Download Mageia 9 GNU/Linux Full Editions (Mirrors, Torrents, and Checksums)

Compilation of Programming Languages Setup Guides on Ubuntu for Beginners

The Ubuntu Buzz has been covering several programming languages setup for years including C, C++, Java, Pascal, Rust, Qt, GTK and so on. This includes well known programmer text editors like Codeblocks, Eclipse, Geany, Qt Creator and so on.  Believe us, they are the kind of articles with so many of readers until today. This compilation collects all of them in one list below. We hope this will help you a lot especially when you start as student in Informatics major in the college. Happy hacking!

9to5Linux

Raspberry Pi 5 Announced for End of October, Here Are the Specs

Raspberry Pi 5 is powered by a Broadcom BCM2712 2.4GHz Quad-Core 64-bit ARM Cortex-A76 CPU with 512KB per-core L2 caches and a 2MB shared L3 cache, and a VideoCore VII GPU capable of supporting OpenGL ES 3.1 and Vulkan 1.2 graphics technologies. The device also comes with dual 4Kp60 HDMI display output and a 4Kp60 HEVC decoder.

Slackware-Based Porteus Linux 5.01 Released with Linux Kernel 6.5

Based on the Slackware 15.0 repositories from Slackware-15.0-patches as of September 21st, 2023, Porteus 5.01 received a major kernel bump compared to Porteus 5.0, which was powered by Linux kernel 5.18, namely the latest and greatest Linux 6.5 kernel. This will provide users who want to install Porteus on newer devices with better hardware support.

LinuxGizmos.com

New ARIES Embedded Products Built on Renesas RZ/G2L Microprocessors

According to the product announcement, the “MRZG2LS SoM integrates the single/dual Cortex-A55/Cortex-M33, while the MRZV2LS is equipped with a Cortex-A55 (1.2GHz) CPU and built-in AI accelerator ‘DRP-AI’ for vision applications”.   

Sipeed introduces Tang Mega 138K Pro Dock

The new core board from Sipeed integrates the following FPGA model from GOWIN Semiconductor, offering a comprehensive set of features:

Linux Foundation/LF Openwashing

BSD: OpenSSH 9.5, FreeBSD UNIX Wallpapers, and Where to Connect with the Community
elementary OS 7.1 Released with New Privacy Features, Improved AppCenter
Danielle Foré informs 9to5Linux today about the release and general availability of elementary OS 7.1 as the first major update to the Ubuntu-based distribution since elementary OS 7.0 “Horus”.
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO Released with Linux Kernel 6.2, Secure Boot Support
Linux Mint 21.2 “EDGE” ISO flavor is now available for download powered by Linux kernel 6.2 and featuring Secure Boot support.
Endless ♥ GNOME at GUADEC 2023
Our support of GUADEC and GNOME is more than just a sponsorship, though; we showed up and participated all week to present and plan for our continued contributions to GNOME
Proprietary Stuff and FUD Against GNU/Linux
today's howtos
GNOME 45 Wallpapers
With the 45 release out the door, it would be a shame not to reveal some of the behind the scenes for the new wallpapers
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
Standards and Modding
Programming Leftovers
Charmed Kubeflow 1.8 Beta is here
Charmed Kubeflow 1.8 is available in Beta
Clock Speeds of Raspberry Pi 5 and Heating/Cooling Raspberry Pi 5
I overclocked the alpha board I was sent...
Venture capital firm Runa Capital makes unsolicited offer for MariaDB
Database management system provider MariaDB plc has received an unsolicited offer from a venture capital firm to acquire the company
Linux Foundation/LF Openwashing
Kernel Space Articles in LWN: spinlocks, preemption models, large block sizes, and the PuzzleFS container filesystem
Back in May, André Almeida presented some work toward the creation of user-space spinlocks using adaptive spinning
Krita 5.2 Brings Animation and Text Handling Improvements, Built-In FFmpeg
Krita 5.2 open-source digital painting software has been released today as a major update to the Krita 5 series that brings important user-visible changes and many under-the-hood improvements.
Linux FUD and Security News
Linux tries to dump Windows' notoriously insecure RNDIS protocol
Here we go again. Linux developers are trying, once more, to rid Linux of Microsoft's Remote Network Driver Interface Specification. Here's why it's complicated.
Slax Linux Gets Enhanced Session Management and Boot Parameter Options
Slax Linux creator and maintainer Tomas Matejicek announced new versions of his tiny and portable GNU/Linux distribution, bringing various enhancements and bug fixes.
Games: Diablo 4, EarthBound / Mother, and More
Xubuntu 23.10 "Mantic Minotaur": Best New Features
Get the scoop on Xubuntu 23.10: From Kernel 6.5 to the latest Xfce 4.18, learn about the exciting new features that make this release stand out.
Android Leftovers
Is Your Android Super Slow? Check Out These 7 Tips to Give Your Phone a Boost
GL.iNet Flint2 AX6000 router supports up to 900 Mbps WireGuard VPN with MediaTek MT7986 SoC
The router ships with OpenWrt 23.05 (or more likely a fork) with Linux 5.15 and GL.Inet Admin panel common to all their routers
Linux Foundation, OSI, and More
Linux Mint Monthly News – September 2023
Arduino and Raspberry Pi Stories and Projects
Red Hat on Argo CD and Alertmanager
A pair of technical articles from Red Hat today
Programming: Heaptrack v1.5.0, Qt, September GNU Spotlight, and More
Releases of Godot 4.1.2 and Godot 4.2 dev 6
Audiocasts/Shows: Going Linux, The GCompris Story, and mintCast
Security Leftovers
today's howtos
Mini Review - Flatsweep cleaning app for Flatpak files
There are many applications available for Linux that only focus on just one or at most a limited number of related simple tasks
Security Leftovers
Linux Gaming's Next Big Secret Weapon: Bottles Next-Gen Upgrade
Exciting development plans for 'Bottles' as a better tool to run Windows apps and games on Linux.
Giang Vinh Loc Creates "the World's Worst Linux PC" Using an Arduino UNO R3 and Its ATmega328P
Using Charles Lohr's 400-line RISC-V emulator, this Arduino UNO boots Linux — in a little under 16 hours.
EFF And Other Experts Join in Pointing Out Pitfalls of Proposed EU Cyber-Resilience Act
Technology companies and others who create, distribute, and patch software are in a tough position
Review: LibrePCB Hits Version 1.0
LibrePCB is by no means as old as the more established players
Programming Leftovers
Databases: Pitfalls of Database Migrations and MongoDB's London conference
Arti 1.1.9 is released: Assembling the onions
Arti is our ongoing project to create a next-generation Tor client in Rust
Testing *BSD on SBSA Reference Platform
This post is part 3 of the "SBSA Reference Platform in QEMU" series
Android Leftovers
Google Calendar update adds important new feature on Android devices
Microsoft Teams
Games: Puny Human, Capes, Ion Fury: Aftershock, Timespinner 2: Unwoven Dream, Sipho 1.0, and More
today's howtos
How to Install Python 3.12 in Ubuntu and Other Linux
Planning to get Python 3.12 installed for your project work? Here's how to install Python 3.12 in Ubuntu and other Linux distributions.
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi, and More
A roadmap for VirtIO Video on ChromeOS: part 2
This second installment explores the Rust libraries Collabora developed to decode video
Programming Leftovers
Servers: Technical Debt, Istio 1.19.1, Clown Computing, and WordPress Release
Most of mageia.org temporarily down
The issue is under investigation and we hope to have all of our servers back online soon
Debian and Ubuntu Leftovers
KDE: Skrooge 2.31.0 and Linux Days Voralberg
Mozilla: Firefox Nightly, Security, and Tor Browser
Red Hat and Fedora News/Updates
Security Leftovers
Android Leftovers
Upgrade your car to wireless Android Auto for less with this discounted adapter
today's howtos
Live now! Murena 2 with /e/OS… and a very unique feature
Switch your privacy on with the Murena 2
EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.5.4 released
Here is the 5.5.3 announcement, released on September 26...
Today in Techrights
KDE Neon - A Best KDE Distribution Based on Ubuntu
KDE Neon represents the latest and, arguably, the most advanced technology developed by the KDE Community
scikit-survival 0.22.0 released
Sebastian Pölsterl's work
Audiocasts/Shows: Destination Linux, Late Night Linux, and More
Godot Showcase and Other Recent Posts on Games Being Developed With Godot
today's howtos
Best Retro Gaming Emulators for Linux
Who doesn't love playing their favorite games from when they were younger?
GNU/Linux is Scary to Companies That Sell Windows
The most abuse we've been getting online (by far) comes from Microsoft and its associates
Life Simplicity - a mobile phone can't get you true realisation
ChatGPT or various chatbots, these “don’t understand anything and don’t know anything.”
FSF celebrates forty years of GNU with a hackday for families, hackers, and hackers-to-be
Today, the GNU Project turned forty years old. To celebrate this, the Free Software Foundation (FSF) is hosting a hack day for families, students, and anyone interested in hacking
Proprietary Stuff and Security Debacles
Obarun alone employing a new paradigm of software building?
What is new in Obarun is the way packages are being built
Conferences: Debconf 23 and 2023 FreeBSD Vendor Summit
Programming Leftovers
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi 5, Arduino, and More
BSD: FreeBSD, OpenBGPD, and More
today's howtos
Games: Ubuntu Summit 2023, Gearbits, Tiny Atolls, Selaco, and More
Android Leftovers
5 launchers for UI customisations to make the most of your Android smartphone
17 Top Free and Open Source Python Natural Language Processing Tools
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
KDE Promo Sprint
Slightly over a week ago, I joined my first KDE Promo sprint! My only previous experience was the KDE Plasma sprint
KStars v3.6.7 is Released
KStars v3.6.7 is released on 2023.10.03 for MacOS & Linux
10 Best LibreOffice Extensions for Everyone
Extend your LibreOffice experience with these best curated Extensions for a productive use.
Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/V2L SMARC 2.1 system-on-modules target HMI and Edge AI applications
Renesas RZ/G2L and RZ/V2L used in the design and the microprocessors are supported by a Verified Linux Package (VLP) featuring the Civil Infrastructure Platform (CIP) Linux distribution
Introducing SpiralLinux 12.231001: Debian 12 Gets a Facelift
SpiralLinux 12.231001: Where Debian 12 ‘Bookworm’s stability meets the cutting-edge Linux kernel 6.4 for an unparalleled user experience
Ransomware Alert: Are You Using A Trusted Version Of Thunderbird
Recently, the Thunderbird team became aware of some ransomware masquerading as Thunderbird
Security Leftovers
Python 3.12 Released
Kernel: Linux 6.6-rc4, Ode to Linux, Updated kernels available for antiX-23 and sid/testing users
September 2023 Steam Survey: macOS and Linux dip but Linux remains above macOS
The Steam Hardware & Software Survey for September 2023 is out now and shows that both macOS and Linux have dipped down
Mission Center: A Sleek System Monitoring App for Linux
What if, one day, you find that your system is sluggish, and the default system monitor app of your distro is not helpful?
Linux gives up on 6-year LTS kernels, says they’re too much work
Linux's six-year long-term support was meant to help embedded devices
Ubuntu 23.10 seems like the usual boring update - until you dig into it
Ubuntu has been depending on baby steps to keep it moving forward. And although Mantic Minitaur might look as if it follows that pattern, there's more to it than meets the eye.
Engineering Requires Access to Code and Designs
Imagine what GNU/Linux would look like if it had to contact Microsoft and ask if it's "safe" to boot
Yesterday at Tux Machines...
Openwashing by Microsoft is a Threat to Your Freedom
This site always prioritises Software Freedom; GNU/Linux, at its roots, was all about Software Freedom
Today in Techrights
