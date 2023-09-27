Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers

Using the "modern" Internet without an adblocker is an exercise in stupidity, futility and wasted bandwidth. Three decades of computer usage on, I am still waiting for the first ever useful or relevant ad to be shown to me, in some shape or form. Oh, that's right, ads are pointless, and they only work for people whose IQ hovers in that sweet 85-90 range. Hence, using and adblocker is important. The best of all? UBlock Origin, which is also available for Firefox on mobile, what what.