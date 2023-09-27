Web Browsers/Web Servers Leftovers
Why HTTP/3 is eating the world
Last year a new version of the protocol, HTTP/3, was standardized by the Internet Engineering Task Force (IETF), the organization in charge of defining Internet technologies. Since then, HTTP/3 and the related QUIC protocol have seen a rapid uptake on the public web. The exact numbers depend on the source and measurement methodology, with HTTP/3 support ranging from 19% to 50+% of web servers and networks worldwide.
UBlock Origin & filters not loaded at browser startup
Using the "modern" Internet without an adblocker is an exercise in stupidity, futility and wasted bandwidth. Three decades of computer usage on, I am still waiting for the first ever useful or relevant ad to be shown to me, in some shape or form. Oh, that's right, ads are pointless, and they only work for people whose IQ hovers in that sweet 85-90 range. Hence, using and adblocker is important. The best of all? UBlock Origin, which is also available for Firefox on mobile, what what.
How to maximize your web browser’s performance with seven essential extensions
These extensions operate as small programs that are embedded in the browser and allow you to block unwanted advertisements or manage passwords securely. The way they work is straightforward: once the user chooses an extension from the Chrome Web Store and installs it, it is added to the Chrome interface, appearing as an icon in the toolbar.
EWW survival guide
EWW is the web browser that comes with Emacs.
www which wasm works
We’ve gotten libjxl built for wasm. It was a struggle, but we got it done, and we’re ready to run it. WASM is a straightforward standard designed for ease of implementation, so this should be a walk in the park.