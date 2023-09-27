More Programming Leftovers
-
Grouping digits in SQL
One of the minor new features in PostgreSQL 16 that I am excited about is the ability to group digits in numeric literals by separating them with underscores, like [...]
-
GitLab Patches Critical Pipeline Execution Vulnerability
Tracked as CVE-2023-5009 (CVSS score of 9.6) and affecting all GitLab Enterprise Edition (EE) versions before 16.2.7 and GitLab Community Edition (CE) versions before 16.3.4, the bug is a bypass of another flaw, CVE-2023-3932, which was addressed in August 2023.
According to GitLab’s advisory, the issue allows “an attacker to run pipelines as an arbitrary user via scheduled security scan policies”.
-
Horizontal and vertical complexity
I was on fully board with this until the last bit, which gave me an uneasy feeling. Wrapping up code this way reduces horizontal complexity in that it makes the top level program shorter and quicker. But it increases vertical complexity because there are now more layers of function calling, more layers of interface to understand, and more hidden magic behavior. When something breaks, your worries aren't limited to understanding what is wrong with your code. You also have to wonder about what the library call is doing. Is the library correct? Are you calling it correctly? The difficulty of localizing the bug is larger, and when there is a problem it may be in some module that you can't see, and that you may not know exists.
Good interfaces successfuly hide most of this complexity, but even in the best instances the complexity has only been hidden, and it is all still there in the program. An uncharitable description would be that the complexity has been swept under the carpet. And this is the best case! Bad interfaces don't even succeed in hiding the complexity, which keeps leaking upward, like a spreading stain on that carpet, one that warns of something awful underneath.
-
Speeding up Floyd-Steinberg dithering: an optimization exercise
This article is an excerpt from a book I’m working on that will help teach you how to optimize low-level code, the kind of code you’d write with C, Cython, or Rust. The goal is to help data scientists and scientists who normally write Python to understand how to make their compiled code faster.
Like the book, the examples in this article all use Numba, so you only need to understand Python syntax; Numba translates that into low-level machine code, at runtime. However, the same basic optimizations techniques and concepts will apply to C++, Rust, or other low-level compiled languages.