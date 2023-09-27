More Programming Leftovers

I was on fully board with this until the last bit, which gave me an uneasy feeling. Wrapping up code this way reduces horizontal complexity in that it makes the top level program shorter and quicker. But it increases vertical complexity because there are now more layers of function calling, more layers of interface to understand, and more hidden magic behavior. When something breaks, your worries aren't limited to understanding what is wrong with your code. You also have to wonder about what the library call is doing. Is the library correct? Are you calling it correctly? The difficulty of localizing the bug is larger, and when there is a problem it may be in some module that you can't see, and that you may not know exists.

Good interfaces successfuly hide most of this complexity, but even in the best instances the complexity has only been hidden, and it is all still there in the program. An uncharitable description would be that the complexity has been swept under the carpet. And this is the best case! Bad interfaces don't even succeed in hiding the complexity, which keeps leaking upward, like a spreading stain on that carpet, one that warns of something awful underneath.