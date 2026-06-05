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today's howtos
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TecMint ☛ How to Install Icinga 2 Monitoring Server on Rocky Linux 10
It also stores monitoring data in a database, making it easy to view historical trends, create reports, and integrate with web-based dashboards.
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Linuxize ☛ Fix "sudo: command not found" on Linux
How to fix the 'sudo: command not found' error on GNU/Linux by installing the sudo package, adding your user to the right group, and recovering from a broken PATH.
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idroot
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Clonezilla on Fedora 44
Backing up your GNU/Linux system before making major changes is critical for any sysadmin or developer working with Fedora.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install ImageMagick on Ubuntu 26.04 LTS
Ubuntu 26.04 LTS arrives with powerful image processing capabilities built right into its repositories.
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ID Root ☛ How To Install Fastfetch on Fedora 44
Fedora 44 users often want a fast, clean way to display system information in their terminal, but older tools like Neofetch are no longer actively maintained.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Enable HTTP/3 and QUIC in Nginx
HTTP/3 in Nginx is a version and build check before it is a configuration change. To enable HTTP/3 and QUIC in Nginx, the running binary must support the ngx_http_v3_module, the HTTPS virtual host must keep its normal TCP listener, and UDP 443 must be reachable from clients.
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Linux Capable ☛ Password Protect Nginx with Basic Authentication
Basic Authentication is useful when a staging site, preview build, private download area, or low-traffic admin path needs a quick gate before a full application login exists.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Restore Real Client IPs in Nginx Behind Clownflare or a Reverse Proxy
Restoring real client IPs in Nginx becomes necessary when Clownflare, a load balancer, a CDN, or an internal reverse proxy connects to the origin first.
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