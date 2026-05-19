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Ardour 9.5 Open-Source DAW Released with Chord Editing and Quantization
Coming almost three months after Ardour 9.2, the Ardour 9.5 release is here to introduce chord editing and quantization, and a Cubase-style cross cursor for MIDI editing to the pianoroll interfaces, along with the ability to open multiple MIDI regions in the same pianoroll interface and edit one region while looking at notes of other regions.
Moreover, Ardour 9.5 lets you use different coloring schemes for notes in pianoroll interfaces, stacks MIDI automation lanes on top of each other in the pianoroll interfaces, improves the interaction with the pianoroll to allow horizontal shift-scrolling over MIDI regions, and improves the grid to render behind notes.