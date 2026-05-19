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ID Root ☛ How To Install Node.Js on Fedora 44
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Linuxize ☛ Bash String Manipulation: Substring, Replace, Length, and More
Bash string manipulation using parameter expansion: extract substrings, replace text, strip prefixes and suffixes, change case, and check for substrings with practical examples.
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linuxcapable
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Cinnamon on Fedora 44
Cinnamon is a practical Fedora add-on when GNOME feels too workflow-heavy but you do not want to reinstall the system around another Spin.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Fix Broken RPM Database on Fedora 44
Fedora package failures can look similar even when they come from different layers. A mirror or metadata problem belongs to DNF, while a broken RPM database affects the local record of installed packages, file ownership, installed package headers, and dependency checks.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Codex CLI on Fedora 44
Fedora’s versioned Node.js packages make npm the cleanest default way to install Codex CLI on Fedora, because Fedora can provide the runtime while npm installs OpenAI’s terminal coding agent under your account. Homebrew is also a supported upstream package-manager option when Linuxbrew already belongs to your developer-tool workflow.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install Liquorix Kernel on Linux Mint 22 and 21
Frame-time spikes, audio dropouts, and sluggish input can happen when Linux Mint’s stock kernel is not tuned for low-latency desktop work.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Install curl on Ubuntu 26.04, 24.04 and 22.04
Minimal Ubuntu servers, containers, and stripped-down desktop installs often reach for curl before the command is actually present.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Nginx Proxy Cache
Nginx proxy cache stores selected upstream responses on disk so repeated requests can be served from Nginx instead of hitting the backend every time.
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Linux Capable ☛ source Command in Linux: Usage and Examples
Shell setup files only change your current terminal when the shell reads them in the current process. The source command in GNU/Linux is the Bash-friendly way to load variables, aliases, functions, and setup files without starting a child shell that immediately loses those changes.
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Linux Capable ☛ How to Configure Nginx PHP-FPM
Nginx does not execute PHP by itself. It serves static files directly and sends PHP requests to PHP-FPM through FastCGI. When that handoff is wrong, the symptoms are usually 502 errors, missing PHP pages, downloaded PHP source code, or front-controller routes that never reach the application.
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