news
Applications: A Look at Gaze and LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released
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Ubuntu Handbook ☛ Gaze – Simple New Facial Login & Authentication Method for Linux
Want to use your face to sign in or run process that needs authentication in your computer? There’s a new project to do the job in Linux!
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It's FOSS ☛ LibrePlan 1.6.0 Released With Better Collaboration Tools and 15 New Languages
The open source web-based project management platform adds email workflows, risk tracking, and AI-assisted translations in its latest release.