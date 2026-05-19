news
NetBSD, OpenBSD, and FreeBSD News
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Hackster ☛ Alex Haydock Saves a Nintendo Wii From the Scrapheap — and Turns It Into a NetBSD Web Server
Having discounted projects including Dreamcast Linux and PSPLinux, for the Sega Dreamcast and Sony PlayStation Portable respectively, for these very reasons, Haydock's interest was piqued by the discovery that NetBSD, well known for its broad support, has an official installer for the Nintendo Wii. "As soon as I discovered this was fully supported and maintained, I knew I had to try deploying an actual production workload on it."
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Rene Kita ☛ Self-hosting on OpenBSD
I started moving more stuff to my own server. Before my git repos would live on sr.ht while my website would be hosted at my web hoster manitu. For various reasons and as I already have a nice OpenBSD VPS from OpenBSD Amsterdam I decided to move my stuff over there. The following are mostly my notes I took during the setup.
The setup consists of [...]
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[Old] FreeBSD ☛ Jails: Conﬁning the omnipotent root.
The traditional UNIX security model is simple but inexpressive. Adding ﬁne-grained access control improves the expressiveness, but often dramatically increases both the cost of system management and implementation complexity. In environments with a more complex management model, with delegation of some management functions to parties under varying degrees of trust, the base UNIX model and most natural extensions are inappropriate at best. Where multiple mutually untrusting parties are introduced, ‘‘inappropriate’’ rapidly transitions to ‘‘nightmarish’’, especially with regards to data integrity and privacy protection.
The FreeBSD ‘‘Jail’’ facility provides the ability to partition the operating system environment, while maintaining the simplicity of the UNIX ‘‘root’’ model. In Jail, users with privilege ﬁnd that the scope of their requests is limited to the jail, allowing system administrators to delegate management capabilities for each virtual machine environment. Creating virtual machines in this manner has many potential uses; the most popular thus far has been for providing virtual machine services in Internet Service Provider environments.