news
Mozilla Thunderbird 151 Enables OAuth Sign-In with Account Auto-Configuration
Highlights of Thunderbird 151 include the enablement of Thundermail OAuth sign-in with account auto-configuration, support for sorting tasks by created or modified date, and the ability to override the OAuth provider details for EWS (Exchange Web Services) accounts.
It also brings back the default application check when Thunderbird starts, no longer attaches an OpenPGP public key by default in signed-only messages, improves keyboard navigation for calendar view tabs, enables support for cancelling newsgroup posting, and adds search result count when using “Find in Message” or Ctrl+F.