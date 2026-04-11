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original

Too Much LLM Slop About France and GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Apr 11, 2026



Crossposted from Techrights

Right now in statCounter:

Also see: French government says it's ditching Windows for Linux - country accelerates plans to ditch US-based software in digital sovereignty push | thenextweb.com (TNW) Appears to Have Become a Slopfarm, Fake Articles About France and GNU/Linux Flood the Web

In Google News, about half the 'articles' we see about France moving to GNU/Linux are mindless slopfarms; some add FUD using LLMs. This is really bad.

Of relevance and new: "Testing Suggests Google's AI Overviews Tell Millions of Lies Per Hour"

The official word, regardless of the LLM slop, is that French government agencies are ordered to move to GNU/Linux. █

Image source: Edward George Bruton