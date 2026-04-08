news
Web Browsers/Web Servers: Mozilla, Chrome, and More
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It's FOSS ☛ Online Open Source OS Puter Becomes More Awesome With Office Offering
A full functional operating system in the web browser. From coding tools to office suite, it has everything.
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Sean Conner ☛ Observations on blocking various webbots
Going through the logs from my web server for March, I noticed that 26% of all requests resulted in a failed client request (stuff like “404 Not Found” or “429 Too Many Requests”). These requests are more annoying than they are debilitating, but ideally, I would love a way to crash these bots as they're mostly scanning my site for exploits; fully 50% are just scanning for various PHP based scripts (which I don't use at all) and the rest for a variety of other files that can lead to exploits. But short of that, it would mean having to block such requests at the firewall as there's no point to really switching a response from “404 Not Found” to “403 Forbidden”—the bot authors won't change their methods just because the status changes. Such scanning is fully automated and as stateless as possible (given modern infrastructure, a complete scan of the Internet can be done easily within a week).
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Ruben Schade ☛ “Post-framework” web design
Do you write plain HTML and CSS? You, Jan, and I are part of the post-framework generation, as he mentioned on Mastodon: [...]
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Ruben Schade ☛ Maximum connections have been reached
Calculating these limits when you’re talking about database transactions, processes, threads, or memory is somewhat easier, because you’re dealing with finite, measurable metrics. But my favourite are those (almost always rude) client calls that begin by asking how many clients can access a remote desktop, without any context about what applications the clients will run, or what their connections are. Sure thing, and how long is a piece of string, good sir?
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James G ☛ How the Artemis blog works
Artemis has a blog that lists posts I have written about building the software. When I designed the blog, I decided that I wanted to publish posts about Artemis on my own website and then create a list of links to those posts on a dedicated blog page associated with Artemis.
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Chromium
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Adafruit ☛ Bringing Chrome to ARM64 Linux devices
The Chromium Blog has announced that Google will launch Chrome for ARM64 Linux devices in Q2 2026, following the successful expansion of Chrome to Arm-powered macOS devices in 2020 and Arm-powered Windows devices in 2024.
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Mozilla
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter (Q1 2026 Edition)
Welcome to the Q1 edition of the Engineering Effectiveness Newsletter! The Engineering Effectiveness org makes it easy to develop, test and release Mozilla software at scale. See below for some highlights, then read on for more detailed info!
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Tor ☛ New Release: Tor Browser 15.0.9 | The Tor Project
Tor Browser 15.0.9 is now available from the Tor Browser download page and also from our distribution directory.
This version includes important security updates to Firefox.
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Firefox Tooling Announcements: New Deploy of PerCompare April 7th
The latest version of PerfCompare is now live!
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