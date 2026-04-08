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GNU nano 9.0 CLI Text Editor Released with New Features and Improvements
Coming two years after GNU nano 8.0, the GNU nano 9.0 release makes all lines scrolled sideways together when the cursor almost goes offscreen to the right by just the amount needed to keep the cursor in view. You can go back to the old single-line horizontal scrolling by using --solosidescroll or ‘set solosidescroll’.
Moreover, the viewport can now be scrolled sideways, in steps of one tabsize, using M-< and M->, feature toggles no longer break a chain of ^K cuts or M-6 copies, except the M-K cut-from-cursor toggle, and M-Left, M-Right, M-Up, and M-Down have become rebindable.