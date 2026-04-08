news
Programming Leftovers
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Andy Wingo ☛ Andy Wingo: the value of a performance oracle
Over on his excellent blog, Matt Keeter posts some results from having ported a bytecode virtual machine to tail-calling style. He finds that his tail-calling interpreter written in Rust beats his switch-based interpreter, and even beats hand-coded assembly on some platforms.
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[Proprietary] Qt ☛ Frictionless Implementation of Production-Grade GUI on Torizon Embedded Linux
Evaluating and starting to develop professional, production-grade GUIs on embedded GNU/Linux should be frictionless. Based on this statement, we are always working with our partners to improve the Qt developer experience.
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Python
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PR Newswire ☛ PyTorch Foundation Welcomes Helion as a Foundation-Hosted Project to Standardize Open, Portable, and Accessible AI Kernel Authoring
The PyTorch Foundation, a community-driven hub for open source AI under the Linux Foundation, today announced that it has welcomed Helion as its newest foundation-hosted projects alongside DeepSpeed, PyTorch, Ray, and vLLM. This contribution by Meta addresses a critical layer of the AI stack, making kernel authoring a first-class part of PyTorch by strengthening custom kernel creation and reducing manual coding effort through autotuning.
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