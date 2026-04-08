Some Linux Kernel Security Worries

I set up a few VM-s on the Proxmox machine, and did some testing. CPU, memory, that was all fine, but the IO-bound workloads that we had to run during those bursty periods would still be relatively slow. Not much slower than the main infrastructure provider that we were using, but slow enough for a beefy machine to not be able to handle more than a few parallel IO-heavy workloads running at the same time.

We exhausted a few other wild-ass ideas during the investigation: [...]