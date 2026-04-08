news
Games: Opera GX on GNU/Linux, GNU/Linux Users Surpass 5% Representation on Steam, and Hacking by "m0rpheus23"
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It's FOSS ☛ Opera GX on GNU/Linux is for Gamers Who Put Stickers on Their Laptop
The gaming browser lands on GNU/Linux with flashy bits, but the defaults need some work.
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Extreme Tech ☛ Linux Users Surpass 5% Representation on Steam
Valve's Steam Hardware and Software Survey for March 2025 shows that 5.33% of Steam gamers now use Linux. That's a huge jump from February, when Linux users comprised just 2.13% of Steam users, PC Gamer reports.
Per usual, Windows dominates the charts at more than 92% representation, while macOS sits below Linux at around 2.35%. The switch-up between Mac and Linux users comes as Valve and its partners add more Linux‑based gaming systems—including the Steam Deck's SteamOS 3, which is based on Arch Linux—and refine Proton, which lets many Windows games run on Linux.
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PC Gamer ☛ Someone has made a tool to add achievements to non-Steam games on Linux, which feels like a niche in a niche | PC Gamer
If you are on Linux and are the type to play a game arguably hours too long just to finish off the achievements list, I've found the perfect thing for you / your worst nightmare. Sentinel is a new tool you can download on GitHub that will add an achievements system to your games, even if you play them on a storefront other than Steam.
In fact, the creator "m0rpheus23" on Reddit has shared that its major use is to specifically work with games downloaded outside of Steam. In concept, it's quite a simple bit of software, really. Once downloaded, you simply choose to use the Steam Web API or an external data source (like SteamHunters), and the tool will grab achievement data there.